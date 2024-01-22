The EU sanctions 6 companies accused of trying to undermine stability in conflict-torn Sudan

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has imposed sanctions on six companies it says are responsible for trying to undermine stability in conflict-ravaged Sudan, largely targeting firms linked to weapons procurement and manufacturing. Sudan’s armed forces and the rival Rapid Support Forces have been fighting for control of the northeast African nation since April. Long-standing tensions erupted into street battles in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas including the western Darfur region. The fighting has displaced 7 million people. Regional partners have been trying to mediate an end the conflict along with Saudi Arabia and the United States.

