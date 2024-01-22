Senators are racing to finish work on a border deal as aid to Ukraine hangs in the balance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal in the Senate on border policies is being finalized as senators return to Washington for what will be a pivotal week in a painstakingly negotiated compromise that could unlock Republican support to replenish U.S. wartime aid for Ukraine. A core group of negotiators have been laboring for nearly two months over changes to U.S. border and immigration policy and hoped to unveil the legislation later this week. But the bipartisan group is treading on one of the most explosive issues in American politics, and the legislation already faces heavy skepticism from the wings of both political parties. With the House on recess, the Senate has an opportunity this week to gain momentum for the bipartisan package.

