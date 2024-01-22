Plagiarism probe finds some problems with former Harvard president Claudine Gay’s work

BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University has released a detailed account of its investigation into plagiarism allegations against former president Claudine Gay, who resigned this month over those concerns and her antisemitism testimony at a congressional hearing. In the letter sent to Congress Friday, Harvard said an independent panel focused mostly on two papers by Gay. It concluded the articles “are both sophisticated and original,” and found “virtually no evidence of intentional claiming of findings” that were not her own. The Harvard Corporation, the school’s governing body initially rallied behind Gay, saying a review of her scholarly work turned up “a few instances of inadequate citation” but no evidence of research misconduct.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.