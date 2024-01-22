Ohio board stands by disqualification of transgender candidate, despite others being allowed to run

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A county elections board in Ohio has refused to reconsider the disqualification of a transgender state House candidate. The Stark County Board of Elections disqualified Vanessa Joy of Massillon because she omitted her former name, also known as a “deadname,” from circulating petitions. On Friday, the board stuck by its decision, even as other transgender candidates were cleared for the ballot. Joy was disqualified under a little-known elections law that requires individuals running for office to disclose any name changes from the past five years. The rule is not listed on the state’s 33-page candidate requirement guide. Two other transgender candidates facing challenges to their campaigns have been cleared to run.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

