Nikki Haley sweeps Dixville Notch’s primary, winning all 6 votes

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — All six registered voters of Dixville Notch cast their ballots for Nikki Haley. The midnight voters were outnumbered more than 10 to one on Tuesday by reporters, not to mention by a pile of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies. The New Hampshire resort community has a tradition of first-in-the-nation voting that dates back to 1960, with the results typically announced just a few minutes after midnight. The voting this year took place in new location, the living room of Tillotson House, with the Balsams Resort undergoing renovations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.