Liz Weston: Retiring wasn’t easy — even after years of writing about it
By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet
I thought I’d covered most aspects of retirement in three decades of writing about it, but there were a few surprises. Making the decision was much harder than I expected — and took me much longer than I anticipated — plus our best solution for health insurance was not what I had expected. I also had to learn to change my mindset from one of seeing retirement as a conclusion to looking at it as a new beginning. Here’s what else I learned — and what you can apply to your own retirement.