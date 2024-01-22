Liberia’s new president takes office with a promise to ‘rescue’ Africa’s oldest republic

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia’s new President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has been sworn into office after a narrow win in the November elections to become the country’s oldest-ever president. The 79-year-old Boakai has promised to unite and rescue Africa’s oldest republic from its economic woes, ranging from chronic corruption to an ailing economy. The new president has been active in Liberia’s national politics since the 1980s and served 12 years as vice president under Africa’s first democratically elected female leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf. Analysts say his victory is largely due to the grievance against outgoing President George Weah, the soccer legend-turned-politician who many have accused of not living up to key campaign promises.

By MARK N. MENGONFIA AND CHINEDU ASADU Associated Press

