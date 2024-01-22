Authorities searching for suspect in shooting deaths of 8 people over 2 days in suburban Chicago
By KATHLEEN FOODY and TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man they say shot and killed 8 people at three locations since Sunday in the Chicago suburbs. Police in the city of Joliet and Will County say they did not know of a motive for the killings, but say the man knew the victims. Authorities say the victims were found Sunday and Monday at three separate locations. Early Monday authorities warned on social media that the man should be considered “armed and dangerous.”