County legislators override executive, ensuring a vote for potential KC stadium funding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Legislators in Jackson County, Missouri, voted Monday to override the veto of Jackson County Executive Frank White and place the renewal of a sales tax on the April ballot to help fund a new ballpark for the Kansas City Royals. The tax of three-eighth of a cent is used under the current lease agreement for stadium upkeep at the Truman Sports Complex. The renewal would not only help pay for the replacement for Kauffman Stadium but also future renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs. As recently as last week, it appeared there weren’t enough votes to override White’s veto. That changed when two legislators flipped their decisions amid an outpouring of public pressure and after continued negotiations with the two teams.

