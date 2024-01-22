Colombia captures its first narco-submarine of the year carrying almost 800 kilos of cocaine

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A spokesman for Colombia’s navy said the South American country has intercepted its first narco-submarine of the year, as drug traffickers in the country produce record amounts of cocaine destined for Europe and the United States. The submersible was intercepted on Saturday morning off Colombia’s Pacific Coast, captain Wilmer Roa said. The 15 meter-long, home-made craft carried almost 800 kilos of cocaine in small packages the size of bricks that were stamped with scorpions or Mexican flags. Roa said that last year Colombia’s navy captured 10 narco-submarines.

