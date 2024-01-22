China’s critics and allies have 45 seconds each to speak in latest UN review of its human rights
GENEVA (AP) — China will face international scrutiny Tuesday over domestic polices in places like Hong Kong, Tibet and the western Xinjiang region at the latest U.N.-backed review of its human rights record. An extraordinarily high number of more than 160 countries have registered to take part in the discussion. That means each will have no longer than 45 seconds to speak. Some are critics of Beijing and some are allies. China can field a delegation that has up to 70 minutes to make its case.