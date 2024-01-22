Authorities identify woman, 3 adult daughters shot to death in suburban Chicago home

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman and her three adult daughters who were found slain inside their suburban Chicago home in what police are calling a domestic-related shooting. The victims have been identified by a medical examiner as 53-year-old Majeda Kassem; Halema and Zahia Kassem, whon were both 25; and 24-year-old Hanan Kassem. Tinley Park police says a man was taken into custody at the home after a call was made to 911 about 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The village of roughly 55,000 people is about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. The man’s name has not yet been released. Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.