At 94, June Squibb is a leading lady at last in the Sundance breakout ‘Thelma’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — June Squibb is perhaps the busiest 94-year-old in Hollywood. This year alone she’ll voice a role in “Inside Out 2,” head to New York star in Scarlett Johansson’s directorial debut and film a television series that she can’t quite talk about just yet. And for the first time in her rich and varied career which has brought her from the stage to an Oscar nomination at 84, she is the lead of a film, “Thelma.” It’s a grounded but also “Mission: Impossible”-inspired comedy about a grandmother trying to get her money back from a phone scammer. It premiered last week at the Sundance Film Festival.

