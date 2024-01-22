Skip to Content
AI-generated robocall impersonates Biden in an apparent attempt to suppress votes in New Hampshire

By
Published 11:00 am

By ALI SWENSON and WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says it is investigating reports of an apparent robocall that used artificial intelligence to mimic President Joe Biden’s voice and discourage voters in the state from participating in Tuesday’s primary election. Attorney General John Formella said Monday that the recorded message that was sent Sunday appears to be an illegal attempt to disrupt and suppress voting. He says voters should disregard its contents. The apparent attempt at voter suppression using generative AI is one example of what experts warn will make 2024 a year of unprecedented election disinformation around the world.

