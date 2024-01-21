Young ski jumpers take flight at country’s oldest ski club in New Hampshire
By ROBERT F. BUKATY
Associated Press
MILAN, N.H. (AP) — Some of the Northeast’s best young ski jumpers took flight at the country’s oldest ski club on Sunday. They are part of a comeback for the once-popular winter sport featuring speed, skill and sometimes spills. The Eastern Ski Jumping Meet took place at the Nansen Ski Club in the shadow of one of the nation’s oldest jumps during Milan’s 102nd annual winter carnival in northern New Hampshire. On Sunday, the Eastern Meet competitors aged 5 to 18 used two smaller jumps, and girls made up about 44% of the competitors.