Taiwan says 6 Chinese balloons flew through its airspace and warplanes and ships also detected

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan says six Chinese balloons either flew over the island or through airspace just north of it, while Chinese warplanes and navy ships were also detected in the area. The dispatch of such balloons, which generally disappear into the Pacific to the east, appears to be on the rise, though their purpose has not been disclosed. The Defense Ministry noted the balloon sightings on a list released Monday of Chinese military activity in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. The balloons appear to be part of a campaign of harassment against the self-governed island that is claimed by China. Beijing stepped up such activities before Taiwan’s presidential election, in which an independence-leaning party won a third straight term.

