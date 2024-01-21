Storm Isha’s rain and winds are expected to batter parts of the UK and Ireland and disrupt travel

LONDON (AP) — Britain and Ireland are bracing as Storm Isha unleashes rain and potentially deadly winds that are expected to batter a wide swath of land and disrupt travel into the start of the work week. The Met Office on Sunday issued an unusual blanket wind warning for all of the U.K. Winds gusted to 90 miles per hour in Wales. A tornado watch was issued for Northern Ireland, and parts of northern England and Scotland. Train service was being halted in Scotland from evening into Monday’s rush hours and disruptions were expected on many lines. Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the U.K. since September.

