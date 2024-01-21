Party at a short-term rental near Houston turns deadly overnight

Three people were killed overnight Sunday after a gathering in a short-term rental turned deadly near Houston, Texas. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to an emergency call around 2:15 a.m. at a suburban neighborhood in Katy, Texas, just 30 miles west of Houston. A small party of about 10 to 20 young people turned chaotic when gunfire erupted and left two people dead at the scene. Another person would later die at a hospital. Others were left injured. The number of shooters is not yet known. The sheriff’s office is asking the public for help identifying those involved.

