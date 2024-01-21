Lauren Boebert switched districts in a bid to stay in Congress. Winning over voters won’t be easy

LAST CHANCE, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert is moving from the mountains to run for election on the plains. While her new district is more conservative, Republican voters wait with a hands-on-hips skepticism for a good explanation. The move is the latest in Boebert’s string of headline-grabbers as a divisive far-right lawmaker, which has thrust her onto the national stage with a brand of white-hot, far-right political activism. Boebert will have to parlay that national brand in a packed primary race with a number of prominent, home-grown opponents eager to name her “carpetbagger” and local people who say their votes still need earning.

By JESSE BEDAYN The Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.