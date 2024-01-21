Landslide in mountainous southwestern China buries 47 people

BEIJING (AP) — A landslide in southwestern China’s mountainous Yunnan province has buried 47 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more. The disaster struck just before 6 a.m. Monday in the village of Liangshui in the northeastern part of Yunnan province. The Zhenxiong county publicity department said rescue efforts were underway to find victims buried in 18 separate houses. The cause of the landslide wasn’t immediately known. Photos from the scene appeared to show snow on the ground. The landslide came just over a month after China’s most powerful earthquake in years struck to the northwest. At least 149 people were killed in the 6.2-magnitude temblor on Dec. 18.

