Danish royals attend church service to mark King Frederik’s first visit outside the capital

AARHUS, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s royal family has participated in a special “celebratory church service” at Aarhus Cathedral. The new King Frederik X, accompanied Sunday by wife Queen Mary and mother Queen Margrethe, waved to crowds gathered outside the 12th-century building that is the tallest church in the country. The royal family drove 3.5 kilometers ( 2.2 miles) through Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, from the royal residence Marselisborg Castle to Aarhus Cathedral. The church service came exactly a week after Frederik, 55, was proclaimed king after his 83-year-old mother Margrethe signed her abdication during a meeting with government.

