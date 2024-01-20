Zelenskyy calls Trump’s rhetoric about Ukraine’s war with Russia ‘very dangerous’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s worried at the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House. In an interview with the U.K.’s Channel 4 News that aired Friday, Zelenskyy called Trump’s claim that he could stop Ukraine’s war with Russia in 24 hours “very dangerous.” He invited the former president and front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination to visit Kyiv, but only if Trump delivers on his promise. Zelenskyy also shared his concern about the U.S. taking unilateral action that failed to consider Ukraine’s perspective, noting the dearth of details around Trump’s “peace plan.”

By The Associated Press

