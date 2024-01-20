Skip to Content
Iran launches satellite that is part of a Western-criticized program as regional tensions spike

Published 1:00 am

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran says it had conducted a satellite launch into its highest orbit yet, the latest for a program the West fears improves Tehran’s ballistic missiles. The announcement, on state television Saturday, said the launch was part of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards’ space program. It comes as heightened tensions grip the wider Middle East over Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas, and just days after Iran and Pakistan engaged in tit-for-tat airstrikes. The United States has previously said Iran’s satellite launches defy a U.N. Security Council resolution and called on Tehran to undertake no activity involving ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. U.N. sanctions related to Iran’s ballistic missile program expired last October.

The Associated Press

