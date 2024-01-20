An explosive case of police violence in the Paris suburbs ends with the conviction of 3 officers

PARIS (AP) — A French court has convicted three police officers of “voluntary violence” towards a youth worker in a Paris suburb who suffered serious injuries to his rectum after being assaulted with a police baton during an identity check seven years ago. All three officers received suspended prison sentences, one of 12 months and the other two of three months each. Theo Luhaka, a youth worker of African descent who was 22 years old at the time, filed a lawsuit accusing the officers of assaulting him during an identity check in February 2017 in Aulnay-sous-Bois, a working-class suburb northeast of Paris with a large immigrant population.

