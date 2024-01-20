6-legged spaniel undergoes surgery to remove extra limbs and adjusts to life on 4 paws

LONDON (AP) — A spaniel with six legs that was found abandoned in a supermarket parking lot is now like other dogs after having her extra limbs surgically removed. Ariel, who was named for “The Little Mermaid” character because her extra appendage with two paws on the end looked a flipper, ran outdoors Saturday as she adjusted to life on four legs. Vicki Black, director of the Langford Vets Small Animal Referral Hospital in Wales, says the pooch is doing brilliantly. Video shot by the hospital shows her running through the grass. Black says the hospital had never seen a six-legged dog and had never performed that type of surgery.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.