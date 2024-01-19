Trump’s attorney renews call for mistrial in defamation case brought by writer in sex-abuse case

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyer has renewed a mistrial request in a New York defamation case against the former president. Attorney Alina Habba told a judge in a letter Friday that writer E. Jean Carroll’s defamation case was spoiled when Carroll deleted social media messages containing death threats. Carroll testified this week in Manhattan federal court that she deleted the messages to cope with emotional pain. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan immediately rejected Habba’s request during Carroll’s testimony. Carroll says Trump defamed her after she revealed in 2019 that he had sexually attacked her in 1996 inside a department store dressing room. Trump denies it. The trial resumes Monday.

