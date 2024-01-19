The March for Life rallies against abortion with an eye toward the November elections
By ASHRAF KHALIL
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Opponents of abortion rights will rally in the nation’s capital with an eye on presidential elections that could be heavily influenced by abortion politics. Thousands of protesters are expected on the National Mall for an hour of speeches and a march past the U.S. Capitol and the Supreme Court. But snow and frigid temperatures are gripping the Washington metropolitan area, which could affect turnout for the march. Friday’s March for Life is the second such event since the June 2022 Supreme Court ruling that ended the federal protection for abortion rights enshrined in Roe V. Wade.