Recovering from natural disasters is slow and bureaucratic. New FEMA rules aim to cut the red tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency in charge of emergency management is making changes to its program that helps those who survive wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters. Federal Emergency Management Agency head Deanne Criswell says the changes are designed to simplify and speed up the process for disaster survivors to get help. Criswell describes it as the “most comprehensive update” to FEMA’s individual assistance program in 20 years. The changes include money for under-insured homeowners, a streamlined application process, and assistance for disaster survivors with disabilities. The rules announced Friday go into effect on March 22.

