Online rumors partially to blame for drop in water pressure in Mississippi capital, manager says
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are investigating whether social media rumors about a potential water outage prompted people to quickly fill bathtubs with tap water in Mississippi’s capital during a cold snap. The Jackson water system experienced a drop in pressure that temporarily made faucets run dry for thousands of customers Wednesday night and Thursday. The system has had problems for years and has been under federal oversight since late 2022. The group now in charge, JXN Water, says a “deliberate misinformation campaign” is partially to blame for the drop in pressure. Service was restored by Friday to most customers who temporarily lost it.