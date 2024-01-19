Microsoft says state-backed Russian hackers accessed emails of senior leadership team members

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says state-backed Russian hackers broke into its corporate email system and accessed accounts of members of the company’s leadership team, as well as those of cybersecurity and legal employees. In a blog post Friday, Microsoft said the intrusion began in late November and was discovered Jan. 12. The company says a very small percentage of Microsoft corporate accounts were accessed and some emails and documents were stolen. A Microsoft spokesperson had no immediate comment on which or how many members of the company’s senior leadership had their email accounts breached.

