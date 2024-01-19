Man on trial for killing young woman whose friends pulled into wrong driveway says ‘my soul is dead’

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York man on trial for the shooting death of a 20-year-old woman who was with a group of friends who mistakenly drove up his backcountry driveway testified that he believed he was under siege that night and now feels “like my soul is dead.” But he maintained Friday the fatal shot went off accidentally. Sixty-six-year-old Kevin Monahan testified in his second-second-degree murder trial. He is charged in the the death of Kaylin Gillis. She was riding in a caravan that pulled into his driveway while looking for another person’s house on a Saturday night last April.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.