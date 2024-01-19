Harvard creates task forces on antisemitism and Islamophobia

BOSTON (AP) — Like other universities, Harvard is struggling to manage campus responses to Israel’s war in Gaza. On Friday it announced the creation of task forces to combat both antisemitism and Islamophobia. The task forces follow the resignation of Harvard president Claudine Gay, amid a backlash related to congressional testimony on antisemitism. Harvard’s interim president acknowledged in a letter to the Harvard Community that reports of both antisemitic and Islamophobic acts have grown on campus. David Garber wrote that the separate task forces will explore why and how this is happening, and recommended approaches to counteract it.

