German parliament approves easing rules to get citizenship, dropping restrictions on dual passports

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers have approved legislation easing rules to gain citizenship and ending restrictions on holding dual citizenship. The government argues that the plan passed Friday will bolster the integration of immigrants and help attract skilled workers. The main center-right opposition bloc criticized the project vehemently, arguing that it would cheapen German citizenship. The legislation will make people eligible for citizenship after five years in Germany, or three in case of “special integration accomplishments,” rather than eight or six years at present. German-born children would automatically become citizens if one parent has been a legal resident for five years, down from eight years now.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.