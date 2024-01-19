A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil depot inside Russia causes a massive blaze, officials say

A Russian official says a Ukrainian drone has struck an oil storage depot in western Russia, causing a massive blaze. It is the latest incident in Ukrainian forces’ apparently extended campaign of attacks on Russian soil ahead of the war’s two-year anniversary. Russian officials and news reports said four oil reservoirs with a total capacity of 6,000 cubic meters (1.6 million gallons) were set on fire Friday after the drone reached Klintsy, a city of some 70,000 people located about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the Ukrainian border. Ukraine has recently intensified its efforts to unnerve Russians and undermine President Vladimir Putin’s claims that life in Russia is going on as normal before its March 17 presidential election.

