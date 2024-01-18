Wisconsin Republican leader derides GOP impeachment attempt targeting state’s top elections official

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly majority leader says a GOP attempt to impeach Wisconsin’s nonpartisan top elections official is nothing more than “a big show for the cameras” and will be ignored. Several Republican lawmakers, including the state Senate president, have called for Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe to be impeached over her handling of the 2020 election won by President Joe Biden. In the Assembly, state Rep. Janel Brandtjen has introduced a resolution to impeach Wolfe, but it has the support of only a handful of lawmakers. Assembly Majority Leader Tyler August said Thursday that the measure will not be voted on. He says the Assembly is “focused on real things, not grifting.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.