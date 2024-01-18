What to know about Texas’ clash with the Biden administration over Border Patrol access

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ refusal to allow Border Patrol agents into a park along the U.S.-Mexico border is a new marker in the state’s deepening rift with the Biden administration over immigration. For nearly a week as of Wednesday, Texas has denied entry to Border Patrol agents around Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, which has become one of the busiest spots on the southern U.S. border for migrants illegally crossing from Mexico. Tensions intensified over the weekend after Mexican authorities recovered the bodies of three migrants in the river across from Eagle Pass.

By VALERIE GONZALEZ and PAUL J. WEBER Associated Press

