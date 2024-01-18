Three months after former reality TV star sentenced for fraud, her ex-boyfriend is also accused

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former professional basketball player whose ex-girlfriend was sentenced to prison last year for fraud is now facing his own federal indictment, accusing him of falsifying applications for pandemic relief loans. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the indictment of 40-year-old Lorenzo Gordon comes three months after his former girlfriend, Brittish Williams, was sentenced in October to four years in prison for fraud-related felonies, which also included schemes connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gordon is originally from St. Louis and played basketball professionally overseas. Williams first appeared on the VH1 reality show “Basketball Wives” in 2014 when she and Gordon were dating. They later broke up but have a child together.

