Snubbed by Netanyahu, Red Cross toes fine line trying to help civilians in Israel-Hamas conflict

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross has been losing influence, funding and staff. Now, disparaging remarks from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are the latest headache for the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group. It did arrange the release of 109 Israeli hostages last fall. Netanyahu has pushed the Geneva-based aid organization to do more. He said he intentionally bypassed the Red Cross in helping arrange a shipment into Gaza of medicines for dozens of Israeli hostages with chronic illnesses held by Hamas. Here’s a look at the aid group.

