Russia’s foreign minister rejects a US proposal to resume talks on nuclear arms control

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has dismissed a proposal by the United States to resume a dialogue on nuclear arms control. Speaking at Thursday’s annual news conference, Sergey Lavrov said it’s impossible while Washington offers military support to Ukraine. He accused the West of fueling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on the Russian territory and warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict regardless of Western support for Kyiv. Commenting on a U.S. proposal to resume contacts in the sphere of nuclear arms control, Lavrov said that Moscow has rejected the offer. He says that for such talks to be held, Washington first needs to revise its current policy toward Russia.

