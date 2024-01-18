Minnesota election officials express confidence about security on eve of Super Tuesday early voting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Early voting in Minnesota’s Super Tuesday presidential primary begins Friday. The state’s chief elections officer said at a news conference Thursday that his office is prepared to face the challenges of disinformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and physical threats and intimidation against poll workers. Secretary of State Steve Simon listed new election security laws, multiple layers of security for voting from home, public testing of the accuracy of voting machines, and a large corps of volunteer election judges. He says the spread of disinformation about the system will likely be the biggest challenge for 2024. Super Tuesday is March 5.

