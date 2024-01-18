Mexico and Chile ask International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes in Gaza

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico and Chile have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate possible crimes against civilians in Gaza and the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department said in a statement that it filed the request “because of a growing concern about the recent escalation in violence, especially against civilians.” There have been widespread claims of breaches of international law by Hamas and Israeli forces since war erupted. Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip following the Oct. 7 attack, in which 1,200 people were killed and some 250 people taken hostage by Hamas militants.

