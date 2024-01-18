Man sentenced to 3 years of probation for making threatening call to US House member

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man who pleaded guilty to making a threatening phone call to a member of Congress has been sentenced in federal court to three years of probation. Twenty-four-year-old Allan Poller was a Keene State College student when he was accused of calling the office of a U.S. House member last March and leaving a message with his name and phone number saying, “If you keep on coming for the gays, we’re gonna strike back,” and “We will kill you if that’s what it takes.” The representative was not identified. Poller pleaded guilty in October to using interstate commerce to transmit a threat of injury. He told authorities he had been drinking.

