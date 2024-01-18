Lawyers for Trump urge the Supreme Court ‘to put a swift and decisive end’ to ballot removal efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are urging the Supreme Court “to put a swift and decisive end” to efforts to kick him off the 2024 presidential ballot over his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss. In a written filing Thursday, Trump’s lawyers called on the court to reverse a first-of-its-kind Colorado Supreme Court decision that said Trump should not be on the state’s Republican primary ballot because of his role in the events that culminated in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The justices are hearing arguments Feb. 8 in a case that both sides say needs to be resolved quickly so that voters know whether Trump, the leading Republican candidate for president, is eligible for the presidency.

