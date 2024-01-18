Justice Department report details the how the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas, unfolded

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A scathing Justice Department report into law enforcement failures during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, includes a minute-by-minute accounting of missteps by police at the scene. Heavily armed officers did not kill the 18-year-old gunman until about 77 minutes after the first officers arrived at the school. During that time, terrified students in the classrooms called 911 and parents begged officers to go in. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed during the May 24, 2022, massacre in the rural South Texas town.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.