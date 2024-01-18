Japan signs agreement to purchase 400 Tomahawk missiles as US envoy lauds its defense buildup

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has signed a deal with the United States to purchase up to 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles as part of its ongoing military buildup in response to increased regional threats. U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel attended a signing event at Japan’s Defense Ministry on Thursday. Emanuel, marking the end of his second year in Tokyo, lauded Japan’s rapid move during that period to build up its military and strengthen its alliance with the United States. The government has pledged to double its annual defense spending by 2027, making Japan the world’s third-biggest military spender after the United States and China.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.