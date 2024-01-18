Issey Miyake displays a canvas of colors at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS (AP) — Issey Miyake’s fall-winter collection has transformed the runway in Paris’ Palais de Tokyo into a visual feast, fusing art and fashion at Paris Fashion Week. Ronan Bouroullec’s vibrant drawings were sparingly used on Miyake’s pleats, creating an impactful display on Thursday. The collection, a dance of light and shadow, brought Bouroullec’s artistic vision to life. Meanwhile, Lemaire’s show in Le Marais showcased a masterful blend of style and cultural storytelling. Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran’s designs, featuring tailored layers and a mix of Western and Eastern European influences, demonstrated their soft tailoring expertise. The collection’s intimate setting highlighted the craftsmanship and folk-inspired elements.

