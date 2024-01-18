Indiana bill defining antisemitism advances to state Senate

INDIANPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana state House of Representatives has unanimously passed bill that defines antisemitism as religious discrimination in education code. Opponents to the bill say it could be used to shut down support for Palestinians and criticism of Israel in classrooms and on campuses. The bill now advances to the Senate, where a measure last year with the same language never got a committee hearing. Indiana’s bill is one of several efforts in statehouses across the country to define antisemitism as many others have issued resolutions in support of Israel.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.