Illustrated edition of first ‘Hunger Games’ novel to come out Oct. 1

NEW YORK (AP) — A new edition of “The Hunger Games,” the first novel in Suzanne Collins’ dystopian series set in the North American land of Panem, will include words and pictures. “The Hunger Games Illustrated Edition” will be published Oct. 1, Scholastic announced Thursday. The book will feature more than 30 black and white drawings from Nico Delort, a visual artist based in Paris. Collins’ four “Hunger Games” books, which also include “Catching Fire,” “Mockingjay” and the prequel “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” have sold more than 100 million copies worldwide. The series are the the basis for a blockbuster movie franchise starring Jennifer Lawrence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.