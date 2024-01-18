Gangs in Haiti have attacked a community for 4 days. Residents fear that the violence could spread

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gang members have raided a key community in Haiti’s capital that is home to numerous police officers and has been under siege for four days in an ongoing attack. Residents are fearful that the violence could spread throughout Port-au-Prince. The pop of automatic weapons echoed throughout Solino on Thursday as thick columns of black smoke rose above the once peaceful neighborhood where frantic residents kept calling radio stations asking for help. It wasn’t immediately clear who organized and was participating in the attack on Solino. The community is home to thousands of people. It was once infested by gangs before a U.N. peacekeeping mission drove them out in the mid-2000s.

