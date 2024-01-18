Family of Atlanta church deacon who died after struggle with police officer files lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a church deacon who died after struggling with an Atlanta police officer following a minor car crash has sued the city, the officer and the police chief. The lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court alleges that Officer Kiran Kimbrough used excessive force while trying to get 62-year-old Johnny Hollman to sign a citation finding him at fault for the crash. The suit seeks unspecified punitive damages and other compensation. A lawyer for Kimbrough did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on the lawsuit but has said in the past that he acted lawfully. Police and the mayor’s office declined to comment, saying they do not do so with pending litigation.

